Steve Bruce states Blackpool didn’t live up to their recent standards in his first defeat since taking over at Bloomfield Road last month.

The Seasiders were on the end of a 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town at Field Mill, as their five-match unbeaten run under the new head coach came to an end.

Will Evans claimed a brace for the Stags in the first half, with Stephen McLaughlin on hand to assist on both occasions.

With next week’s trip to Bristol Rovers postponed, Blackpool will now have a fortnight to prepare for their home game against Barnsley on October 19.

“It’s never nice to go into an international break when you’ve lost, but we’ve got to accept that we weren’t good enough,” Bruce said.

“I didn’t see it coming because of where the standards have been, so it’s hugely disappointing that we haven’t done well enough.

“To win a football match we’ve got to be better, you can’t just give goals away. The crosses have come in from 50 yards and we haven’t dealt with them. It’s frustrating, but we know we can be better, it was so easy for him. I don’t want to look for excuses, they did their homework on us defensively.

“It was very difficult, and we didn’t do enough to win the match - quite simple, especially in the first half, we were nowhere near good enough and that is disappointing when we’ve been on such a good run of form.

“We didn’t do the basics well enough, which we’ve done in abundance in the last six weeks. I was deeply disappointed that we didn’t do enough.

“Mansfield are resilient. We knew what to expect from Cloughy’s (Nigel Clough) team, fair play to them, they’re difficult to play against. In that first half we didn’t show enough resilience against them and that was upsetting.

“We didn’t get anywhere near the standards we’ve been at. When you come away from home you’ve got to defend better than what we did, and unfortunately we didn’t.

“The longer the game went on the more frustrating it got, but they were the better team on the day and we’ve got to hold our hands up and learn from it.”