Steve Bruce addresses Blackpool dilemma after continuous alteration in recent games
The 23-year-old had been building an exciting relationship with Southampton loanee Dom Ballard, but a shoulder injury for the England U20 international has seen a lot of change up front for the Seasiders.
Both Jordan Rhodes and Jake Beesley were given their chances in the starting XI against Burton Albion and Lincoln City respectively, before Ashley Fletcher was given the green light against Mansfield Town on Saturday afternoon after providing an assist off the bench in the game prior.
Like his other two colleagues in the forward department, the summer arrival from Watford failed to have a real influence on the game, as Blackpool suffered a 2-0 defeat at Field Mill.
Seasiders boss Steve Bruce, who was appointed as head coach last month, states he’s used the recent games to assess the options he’s got in attack.
“I haven’t seen them play,” he said.
“I’ve seen (Dom) Ballard play and I’ve seen Kyle (Joseph) play. (Jake) Beesley has had a go, Jordan Rhodes has had a go, and we decided against Mansfield to let big Fletch (Ashley Fletcher) have a go - that’s the way I’ve looked at it.
“They’ve played well enough. Dom and Kyle were terrific together for those two or three games, and they set us on our way.
“We’re going have to find a way because we’re going to get injuries - it’s part and parcel of it when you’re playing Saturday, Tuesday. We’ve lost a couple, so let’s hope there’s not many more on the horizon.”
