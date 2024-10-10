Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of players have impressed since Steve Bruce’s first game as Blackpool boss a month ago.

The Seasiders enjoyed a five-game unbeaten run under their new boss, with the first four being wins, before being defeated by Mansfield Town at the weekend.

After previously playing 3-5-2 under former head coach Neil Critchley, a switch to a 4-4-2 has proven beneficial in recent weeks.

Here’s some of the players who have benefited most from Bruce’s appointment so far:

Jordan Gabriel

Jordan Gabriel has really benefited from playing a traditional right back role under Bruce, rather than a wing-back position.

Although the 26-year-old didn’t do much wrong in a more advanced position, he looks more at home in a back four.

Over the last month, he’s developed a good relationship with Rob Apter on the right side, and he’s still been able to influence the game going forward at times.

During the summer, Gabriel was linked with a move elsewhere, but Blackpool were wise to keep him at Bloomfield Road as he’s certainly one of the best in his position in League One.

Olly Casey

Olly Casey is the only player to start every game under Bruce in all competitions so far, and has really benefited from that consistency in the side.

The centre back has been rock solid for the Seasiders, and is becoming a real leader in Tangerine.

He’s been helped by the addition of Odel Offiah, with the partnership between the two seemingly coming natural.

Casey had made a bright start last season as part of the back three, but soon found himself rotated in and out of the side, as well as playing in different areas at the back.

Bruce has seemingly made the ex-Leeds United youngster his man, and has reaped the rewards so far.

Rob Apter

On the back of his impressive loan spell with Tranmere Rovers, there was a lot of excitement about Rob Apter heading into the season.

The problem was, it wasn’t clear where he fitted in with a 3-5-2 formation. The 21-year-old could’ve been used at wing-back, but would’ve been restricted due his defensive duties, or he could’ve played a Karamoko Dembele-esc role behind the strikers.

Ultimately the timing of Critchley’s sacking meant it was never truly clear how Apter would perform in either of those roles.

What we do know is, the winger has been very impressive on the right side for the Seasiders. He seems to have a little bit of freedom, and isn’t afraid of cutting inside or running down the outside.

His goal in the 3-0 victory over Burton Albion is a perfect example of what he’s capable of, and how the current system is suiting him.

CJ Hamilton

Like Apter, CJ Hamilton has really benefited from playing a more traditional wide role.

We saw plenty of the 29-year-old playing at wing-back, and it didn’t work often enough, leading to inconsistency from the former Mansfield Town man.

While Hamilton can still be a bit hit and miss at times, the fact he’s now getting more opportunities during games is really helping.

He claimed the first goal of Bruce’s tenure, before popping up with a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town - which truly highlighted how much he’s enjoying his current role.

Kyle Joseph celebrates with CJ Hamilton (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Kyle Joseph

Out of all the players on the list, Kyle Joseph has improved the most.

The striker endured a tough first season on the Fylde Coast, with an early injury meaning he was never truly up to speed.

It looked to be more of the same for the 23-year-old at the start of the current campaign, but things then suddenly clicked in the 4-4 draw with Cambridge United during Richard Keogh’s interim spell in charge.

Joseph has improved even further under Bruce, and has been a real handful for opposing teams, especially when partnered with Southampton loanee Dom Ballard.

During the summer, he was linked with a move to his former club Wigan Athletic, but Blackpool will once again be delighted that they kept their man.