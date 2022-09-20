When are Blackpool’s international players in action over the next two weeks?
Blackpool are now not back in action until the start of October.
Michael Appleton’s side head into the two-week international break off the back of successive defeats to Rotherham United and Millwall respectively.
The Seasiders were well off the pace against the Millers in midweek before improving against Gary Rowett’s side at the weekend, but they still weren’t able to pick up a point or three.
While the majority of the squad will now enjoy a few days’ rest before being worked hard in training again, there are members of the side who will be in action for their respective countries.
Theo Corbeanu, Shayne Lavery, Charlie Patino and Kevin Stewart have all received call-ups, although the latter is unlikely to travel.
Kenny Dougall and CJ Hamilton, meanwhile, have been left out of the Australia and Republic of Ireland squads respectively.
Here’s when Blackpool’s players are in action over the next couple of weeks:
Theo Corbeanu, Canada
The winger has been called up to the Canadian squad just two months out from the World Cup, which gives the Wolves loanee a great chance of featuring in Qatar in November and December. In readiness for the winter tournament, Canada take on Qatar in Vienna, Austria before facing Uruguay in Bratislava, Slovakia. Both games are international friendlies. Corbeanu is already well regarded within the Canadian setup having scored twice in his first six games for his country.
Qatar v CANADA, Friday, September 23 - 6pm (UK time)
CANADA v Uruguay, Tuesday, September 27 - 5pm
Shayne Lavery, Northern Ireland
The striker has been a mainstay of the Northern Ireland setup in recent years and has again received a call-up to Ian Baraclough’s squad. After scoring his second international goal during the last break in June, Lavery will be hoping to add to his tally during Northern Ireland’s Nations League double header. Baraclough’s side host Kosovo in Belfast before travelling to Athens to face Greece. Ahead of Northern Ireland’s final two group games, they sit third in their four-nation group on just two points. Greece sit top on 12.
NORTHERN IRELAND v Kosovo, Saturday, September 24 - 5pm
Greece v NORTHERN IRELAND, Tuesday, September 27 - 7.45pm
Charlie Patino
The midfielder has been handed his first call-up to the England Under-20 side, having previously represented his country from Under-15 to Under-19 level. The U20 side are coached by Ian Foster, who named Patino as part of his U19 squads. The young Lions play three friendlies over the upcoming international break, starting with a clash against Chile, before further games against Morocco and Australia respectively. All three games take place in Spain as part of their preparations for next summer’s U20 World Cup in Indonesia. Patino will be looking to build up his fitness after recently returning from injury, scoring his first Blackpool goal against Millwall at the weekend.
ENGLAND U20 v Chile U20, Wednesday, September 21 - 7pm
ENGLAND U20 v Morocco U20, Saturday, September 24 - 5pm
ENGLAND U20 v Australia, Tuesday, September 27 - 5pm
Kevin Stewart, Jamaica
The injured midfielder has bizarrely been handed a call-up to the Jamaican squad despite still being sidelined with two problems, a stress fracture of the foot and a calf injury. The 29-year-old hasn’t played since May and won’t be back for a while, so he won’t be travelling to link up with the Jamaican squad for their international friendly against Argentina at New York Red Bulls’ stadium in the US. It’s understood Stewart’s call-up was merely an oversight and the former Liverpool man will remain in the UK to continue his rehabilitation.