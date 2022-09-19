Our best action photos from Blackpool's clash against Millwall
It was another disappointing afternoon for the 515 Blackpool fans that made the trip down to the capital on Saturday.
Blackpool suffered their second defeat in the space of just four days with a 2-1 reversal at the hands of Millwall.
The Seasiders were improved from their horror show at Rotherham last week, but they still weren’t able to pick up a point against an underwhelming Millwall side.
Take a look through our gallery of photos from The Den...
