Our best action photos from Blackpool's clash against Millwall

Blackpool suffered their second defeat in the space of just four days with a 2-1 reversal at the hands of Millwall.

The Seasiders were improved from their horror show at Rotherham last week, but they still weren’t able to pick up a point against an underwhelming Millwall side.

Take a look through our gallery of photos from The Den...

1. 1 Dan Grimshaw makes a save to relieve some pressure

2. 2 Blackpool's Callum Connolly holds off the challenge from Millwall's Scott Malone

3. 3 Jerry Yates in action

4. 4 Jordan Thorniley makes a block to deny Zian Flemming