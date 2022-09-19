News you can trust since 1873
Our best action photos from Blackpool's clash against Millwall

It was another disappointing afternoon for the 515 Blackpool fans that made the trip down to the capital on Saturday.

By Matt Scrafton
Monday, 19th September 2022, 10:24 am

Blackpool suffered their second defeat in the space of just four days with a 2-1 reversal at the hands of Millwall.

The Seasiders were improved from their horror show at Rotherham last week, but they still weren’t able to pick up a point against an underwhelming Millwall side.

Take a look through our gallery of photos from The Den...

1. 1

Dan Grimshaw makes a save to relieve some pressure

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

2. 2

Blackpool's Callum Connolly holds off the challenge from Millwall's Scott Malone

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

3. 3

Jerry Yates in action

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

4. 4

Jordan Thorniley makes a block to deny Zian Flemming

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

