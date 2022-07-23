What Michael Appleton wants to see from Blackpool against Frank Lampard’s Everton

The Seasiders have already taken on Leeds United and Rangers this summer, succumbing to a 4-0 defeat to Jesse Marsch’s side before pushing the Scottish giants all the way last week in a narrow 2-1 defeat.

With just a week until the season opener against Reading, Michael Appleton is looking forward to seeing how his side cope against another of the big boys.

“They don’t get much easier, do they? We’ve had Leeds, Rangers and now Everton,” he told The Gazette.

“When you’re trying to implement a style and a way of playing and you’re facing a side where you’re not going to see much of the ball…

“I just hope we show a bit of bravery on Sunday like we did against Rangers. Everton are a top side and when they try and press us I hope we continue to do the right things because if we come up against lesser sides, we will hurt them, we will really hurt them once we get through the first press.

“I’m looking forward to seeing who the personalities are going to be on Sunday and who can deal with it.”

With the 2022/23 season almost upon us, Appleton’s picks for his opening day line-up will largely have already been decided.

But Pool’s head coach is keen to keep his players on their toes with two friendlies still to play.

“You can tell it’s close now,” he added.

“There will be a bit of anxiety in the dressing room because everyone will be wondering what that starting XI will be against Reading and rightly so.

“That helps keep players on their toes. We had a day off on Wednesday but we’ve got three days on the training pitch before we play Everton, where I’ll try and pick a team that can win the game.”