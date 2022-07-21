Blackpool pencil in one further pre-season friendly after Everton test

Michael Appleton’s take on Everton on Sunday in what was initially expected to be their last outing before the new season gets underway.

But the club have now finalised plans to make the short trip to AFC Fylde on Tuesday, July 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game kicks off at 7.30pm at Mill Farm Stadium.

The Seasiders have already played four games this summer to help build-up to the curtain raiser against Reading on Saturday, July 30.

Pre-season kicked off with a comfortable 2-0 win against Southport, before Appleton’s side were beaten 4-0 by Leeds United at York City’s LNER Community Stadium.

A narrow 2-1 defeat to Rangers followed a week-long training camp in Edinburgh, before a Jerry Yates goal handed Pool a 1-0 victory against League Two side Salford City in midweek.

The Seasiders will make the short trip to Mill Farm next week

Blackpool last made the trip to Mill Farm in 2019, when the visitors came away with a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Nathan Delfouneso and Adi Yussuf.