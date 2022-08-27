What Man City boss Pep Guardiola said about Blackpool ‘target’ after Leeds United switch

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Athletic, the Seasiders are keen to bring the 22-year-old to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan deal.

The wide man has already made 18 first-team appearances for Leeds but he currently finds himself down the pecking order at Elland Road following Jesse Marsch’s summer signings.

Poveda did enjoy a brief stint in the Championship last season, making 10 appearances and scoring once before his loan spell was cut short through injury.

The England Under-20 international, who spent time in the academies at Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona and Brentford as a youngster, made the move to Yorkshire from Manchester City in 2020.

This is what City boss Pep Guardiola said about his departure at the time: “He is young, he has to play.

“He was not able and I think Leeds United is an incredible challenge to be training for one of the best or maybe the best manager in the world (Marcelo Bielsa at the time) in terms of how he helps the players to be better players.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola

“He has an incredible power to develop. For the way Leeds play suits perfect for his qualities.

“I didn’t speak with Ian, but anyway, either way it’s a really good decision for him.”

Should Poveda sign, he could be a direct replacement for Josh Bowler who continues to be heavily linked with a move away from Bloomfield Road before Thursday night’s deadline.