What Blackpool’s new-look League One side would look like if rumours are true - including Millwall and Everton men

By Pepe Lacey
Published 20th Jun 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 16:33 BST

Blackpool have made two new additions to the side so far this summer.

It was an action-packed start to the summer window for Blackpool after they announced two new signings in the first three days of the market.

Fraser Horsfall started proceedings after arriving on a free transfer from Stockport County, before Michael Ihiekwe joined 24 hours later from Sheffield Wednesday.

The centre-back duo remain the Seasiders’ only incomings so far, while Sonny Carey represents the one key departure to date.

Despite Steve Bruce’s side offering the midfielder a new deal, he made the move to Championship outfit Charlton Athletic, where he’s penned a three-year deal.

There has been plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds this summer which have linked Blackpool to a host of new names.

While a number of those have been rubbished, there are a few who are reportedly on Bruce’s radar.

We’ve taken a look at what the Seasiders’ new-look starting XI could look like if those rumours are true.

After spending last season on loan at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool are reportedly interested in re-signing the Everton stopper this summer. Reports have claimed the Seasiders are looking to make a permanent raid for the 23-year-old.

1. GK - Harry Tyrer

After spending last season on loan at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool are reportedly interested in re-signing the Everton stopper this summer. Reports have claimed the Seasiders are looking to make a permanent raid for the 23-year-old.

After the departure of Jordan Gabriel and Odel Offiah’s return to Brighton following the expiry of his loan, Pennington’s future is also uncertain. The 30-year-old is still assessing his options with his deal coming to a close this summer but did start on the right side of defence in the Seasiders’ final game of the season against Bristol Rovers.

2. RB - Matthew Pennington

After the departure of Jordan Gabriel and Odel Offiah's return to Brighton following the expiry of his loan, Pennington's future is also uncertain. The 30-year-old is still assessing his options with his deal coming to a close this summer but did start on the right side of defence in the Seasiders' final game of the season against Bristol Rovers.

A new-look centre-back duo for Blackpool next term, with Ihiekwe making the move from Sheffield Wednesday. The 30-year-old has four promotions from League One under his belt and will be hopefully looking to add a fifth next season.

3. CB - Michael Ihiekwe

A new-look centre-back duo for Blackpool next term, with Ihiekwe making the move from Sheffield Wednesday. The 30-year-old has four promotions from League One under his belt and will be hopefully looking to add a fifth next season.

Horsfall joins Ihiekwe in Bruce’s new-look backline after he made the move from Stockport. The 28-year-old played a key role in the Hatters’ play-off finish last season and has since penned a four-year deal on the Fylde Coast.

4. CB - Fraser Horsfall

Horsfall joins Ihiekwe in Bruce's new-look backline after he made the move from Stockport. The 28-year-old played a key role in the Hatters' play-off finish last season and has since penned a four-year deal on the Fylde Coast.

The versatile left-back amassed 41 appearances in all competitions last season. Blackpool had been linked with Millwall defender Murray Wallace but he has since joined rivals Huddersfield Town.

5. LB - Hayden Coulson

The versatile left-back amassed 41 appearances in all competitions last season. Blackpool had been linked with Millwall defender Murray Wallace but he has since joined rivals Huddersfield Town.

Apter started all 12 of Blackpool’s final 12 League One contests last term, which saw him end the campaign in fine form. The 22-year-old netted four goals and registered one assist during that period - which also included a hat-trick against Stevenage.

6. RM - Rob Apter

Apter started all 12 of Blackpool's final 12 League One contests last term, which saw him end the campaign in fine form. The 22-year-old netted four goals and registered one assist during that period - which also included a hat-trick against Stevenage.

