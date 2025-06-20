It was an action-packed start to the summer window for Blackpool after they announced two new signings in the first three days of the market.

Fraser Horsfall started proceedings after arriving on a free transfer from Stockport County, before Michael Ihiekwe joined 24 hours later from Sheffield Wednesday.

The centre-back duo remain the Seasiders’ only incomings so far, while Sonny Carey represents the one key departure to date.

Despite Steve Bruce’s side offering the midfielder a new deal, he made the move to Championship outfit Charlton Athletic, where he’s penned a three-year deal.

There has been plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds this summer which have linked Blackpool to a host of new names.

While a number of those have been rubbished, there are a few who are reportedly on Bruce’s radar.

We’ve taken a look at what the Seasiders’ new-look starting XI could look like if those rumours are true.

GK - Harry Tyrer After spending last season on loan at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool are reportedly interested in re-signing the Everton stopper this summer. Reports have claimed the Seasiders are looking to make a permanent raid for the 23-year-old.

RB - Matthew Pennington After the departure of Jordan Gabriel and Odel Offiah's return to Brighton following the expiry of his loan, Pennington's future is also uncertain. The 30-year-old is still assessing his options with his deal coming to a close this summer but did start on the right side of defence in the Seasiders' final game of the season against Bristol Rovers.

CB - Michael Ihiekwe A new-look centre-back duo for Blackpool next term, with Ihiekwe making the move from Sheffield Wednesday. The 30-year-old has four promotions from League One under his belt and will be hopefully looking to add a fifth next season.

CB - Fraser Horsfall Horsfall joins Ihiekwe in Bruce's new-look backline after he made the move from Stockport. The 28-year-old played a key role in the Hatters' play-off finish last season and has since penned a four-year deal on the Fylde Coast.

LB - Hayden Coulson The versatile left-back amassed 41 appearances in all competitions last season. Blackpool had been linked with Millwall defender Murray Wallace but he has since joined rivals Huddersfield Town.