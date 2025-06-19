Malik Mothersille. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines involving Blackpool’s League One rivals

The transfer window is back underway and business is set to resume on the Fylde Coast after a busy first 10 days in the market.

Fraser Horsfall got the ball rolling after completing a free-transfer switch from Stockport County, before Michael Ihiekwe arrived from Sheffield Wednesday just 24 hours later.

Since then, Steve Bruce’s men have reportedly been linked with moves for Millwall’s George Honeyman and Birmingham’s Brandon Khela, while Murray Wallace, who was believed to be a target, recently joined Huddersfield Town.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of transfer gossip and speculation doing the rounds across League One as business continues to ramp up.

Here are the latest headlines involving Blackpool’s rivals.

Terriers trail for Galbraith

Leyton Orient have reportedly turned down a new bid for playmaker Ethan Galbraith.

Football Insider have claimed the O’s have rejected an offer by League One rivals Huddersfield Town for the 24-year-old, who is in-demand this summer.

The report suggests the Terriers had lodged a £1.5m bid for the Northern Ireland international but was dismissed by Richie Wellens’ men.

It comes just days after newly-promoted Charlton had made a similar offer for Galbraith, who is also being eyed by Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday - although the Owls have since been placed in a transfer embargo.

The Manchester United youth product excelled in League One last term for Leyton Orient, who lost 1-0 to the Addicks in the play-off final at Wembley.

The attacking midfielder netted six goals and registered six assists in 39 appearances for the O’s, which also included two outings against the Seasiders.

Galbraith has spent two seasons at Brisbane Road, where he has amassed 21 goals contributions in 96 outings - but is now heading into the final 12 months of his Brisbane Road deal.

Barnsley battle for Humphrys

Barnsley face a huge battle to keep hold of forward Stephen Humphrys.

Football League World have claimed big-spending League Two outfit MK Dons are exploring a deal to sign the 27-year-old this summer.

The versatile striker is out of contract at Oakwell, although the Tykes do have an extra one-year option currently on his terms. That is yet to be triggered by Conor Hourihane’s men, who now have a battle to keep hold of the frontman, who netted nine goals last season.

Paul Warne’s MK Dons have wasted no time in adding a swathe of new signings in Derby’s Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Crawley’s Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Bolton’s Gethrin Jones.

Aaron Collins is also set to make the move to Stadium MK and is closing in on a reported £850,000 from Steven Schumacher’s side.

Humphrys has spent just one season with Barnsley, netting nine goals and registering two assists in 41 outings last term - two of which came against Blackpool.

Duo duel for Mothersville

QPR and Charlton Athletic are both exploring a move for Malik Mothersille.

That’s according to Football League World, who have claimed the Peterborough United forward is catching the attention of the Championship duo.

The striker netted 16 goals and amassed 10 assists in 53 appearances for Posh last season, which included three goal contributions against Blackpool.

Mothersille has spent three years at London Road but is heading into the final 12 months of his terms, which has sparked interest from the Championship.