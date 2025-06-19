Murray Wallace. | Getty Images

Blackpool had been linked with a move for Murray Wallace earlier in the month prior to jis Huddersfield Town move.

Murray Wallace has made it clear the attraction to return to Huddersfield Town was too good to turn down.

And the defender feels his new side will be challenging for promotion next season which also excited him after making the move from Millwall.

The 32-year-old had been linked with Blackpool earlier in the month following his Lions departure at the end of the season.

The Seasiders and fellow League One side Bradford City were both credited with interest in Wallace before Lee Grant’s men made a swoop earlier this week.

Steve Bruce’s side had already confirmed the arrivals of defensive duo Michael Ihiekwe and Fraser Horsfall prior to reports linking the centre-back to Bloomfield Road.

With the heart of the defence now well-stocked on the Fylde Coast, a move for the versatile defender never materialised and he has since sealed a return to Huddersfield.

Wallace spent four years at the John Smith’s Stadium between 2012 and 2016, where he amassed 60 appearances.

And that desire to return to west Yorkshire was something the experienced operator couldn’t resist as he joins the Terriers on a two-year deal.

‘It will be nice to go back out there and have the fans cheering for me again,’ he told the official club website.

‘It’s nice to be back - it's been a while since I’ve been here playing for Town. I wanted to get back up north closer to family, and this is a brilliant Club.

‘The Club is very ambitious, and I feel it shouldn’t be in this league. The aim is to obviously get us promoted out of this league and I want to be a part of that.

‘I had to go and play some games and get the experience and become a better player for it, I have become a better player for it and I’m glad to be back.

‘My time at Scunthorpe was exactly what I needed. I needed to go and play games regularly and my time there was brilliant. In League One, challenging for automatic promotion and Play-Offs, that was a really good experience for me and it definitely helped me as a player.

‘I went to Millwall and again going from playing every week, I wanted to kick on and play every week and my first season there was a bit in and out. To find my way into the team I had to adapt, play in different positions, I ended up playing left back, left wing back, left centre back, and right centre back. You have just got to find a way to get into the team.

‘I like to think I lead by example. Very professional and meticulous with what I do, and what you see at the weekend is a combination of everything you do throughout the week at the training ground and away from the training ground. I hope I can bring some positive influence to the rest of the squad and help us become better for it.’

After a four-and-a-half-year stint with Huddersfield, Wallace went on to feature for Scunthorpe United before making the switch to Millwall in 2018.

The centre-back featured 226 times for the Lions during a seven-year stay in south London, before being released at the end of the season.