Journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon page, has claimed Rangers remain keen to sign the 26-year-old and are expected to lodge a bid when the transfer window reopens.

According to Nixon, the Scottish giants value Yates at £2m but Blackpool are holding out for around £5m, but a compromise could be found.

Yates has been a rare shining light of Blackpool’s season, scoring nine goals to top the Championship’s scoring charts alongside seven others.

He hit a purple patch in October when he fired in an impressive seven goals in just five games, which is when speculation linking him to Rangers and a handful of other clubs first emerged.

Addressing those reports at the time, Appleton seemed quite relaxed about the speculation.

“I’m not at all surprised,” he told The Gazette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are the Seasiders preparing to sell Yates during the January transfer window?

“The reality is if you sit there on top of the goalscoring charts, and not only that how well he is playing, the reality is (you’re going to get linked).

“He was probably a bit frustrated in the earlier parts of the season because he felt he had opportunities he wasn’t making the best of.

“But he was putting the performances in to back up staying in the team and being a big part of our side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m just delighted he’s getting the reward for that and what comes with that is what we’ve seen this week in terms of the speculation.

“I don’t see it as a bad thing, I don’t see it as something that bothers me. I think it’s brilliant for him and us as a football club.”

What works in Blackpool’s favour is that Yates is under contract at Bloomfield Road until 2024, with the club also holding the option to extend by a further 12 months.

“That’s probably why I’m so relaxed about it,” Appleton added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reality is at this moment in time he’s a Blackpool player and he’s doing fantastically well, he’s enjoying his football. He’s larger than life around the training ground at the minute.