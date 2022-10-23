The incredible numbers behind Jerry Yates’ resurgence as in-form Blackpool striker is linked with Rangers

I use the term ‘striker’ loosely as the 25-year-old has clearly demonstrated he can play anywhere across the front three, having put in a shift for the team on both the left and the right – even in the same game at times.

Against Watford earlier this month, Yates was essentially playing as a right wing-back during the second-half to support Callum Connolly, who was being kept busy by the Hornets’ left winger.

While his goals will grab all the headlines, and we’ll get onto that in a minute, it’s his sheer unselfishness and willingness to put a shift in for the team, regardless of what it means for him, that makes him stand out.

It’s why Yates continues to be such an important player for Blackpool even when he’s not scoring.

In fairness, the former Swindon Town man does go through the odd lean spell. We can’t forget it took him 12 games to notch his first goal for the Seasiders after signing during the summer of 2020.

But once he did get off the mark, there was no stopping him as he went on to bag 23 goals in all competitions to help fire Neil Critchley’s then side to promotion from League One.

Jerry Yates celebrates with the Blackpool fans after netting a THIRD brace in just four games

Last season was a difficult one for the forward. He was in and out of the side, which didn’t help, but when he was named in the starting XI he was part of a Critchley team that didn’t exactly create a lot of chances.

But that’s completely different under Michael Appleton, who is clearly a lot more willing to throw caution to the wind.

The Seasiders have been involved in three 3-3 draws already this season, There’s been just the 20 goals involved at both ends of the field in their last four games alone.

It’s that sort of approach that has brought out the best in Yates, because if you do create chances for him, he’s already proven he will score.

But at the same time, you can tell he’s full of confidence at this moment and firing on all cylinders. It’s amazing what a bit of confidence can do because as soon as he scored that first goal against Watford on October 8, he immediately transformed into a different player.

He now has six goals in his last four games, having bagged three braces during that time. It’s a remarkable turnaround for a player who had only managed to score three times in his last 31 games prior to this run.

It also means Yates tops the Championship’s scoring charts with eight goals, matching his overall tally from last season already.

This season it took Yates 16 games to reach eight goals, compared to 39 last year.

Yates’ form clearly hasn’t gone unnoticed, with reports circling this morning suggesting the Blackpool man is being scouted by Scottish giants Rangers, among others.

Football Insider claims the Ibrox club are keeping a keen eye on the 25-year-old as they look to bolster their forward options going forwards.

The likes of Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion have all been linked with the forward over previous seasons.

But Yates, who has scored 39 goals in his 112 appearances for Blackpool, signed a new long-term contract with the Seasiders in July 2021.