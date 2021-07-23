Blackpool hand Jerry Yates a bumper new contract to fend off interest from Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and West Brom

Blackpool have made a major statement by handing a new long-term contract to talisman Jerry Yates

Last season’s top goalscorer has pledged his future to the club by penning a three-year deal, which includes the option to extend by 12 months.

The agreement will fend off interest from what was a growing list of clubs, which included the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion.

But the striker will remain at Bloomfield Road, his new deal tying him down to a contract that will see him remain on the Fylde coast until at least 2024.

“I’m delighted to be extending my stay here and really looking forward to the future,” Yates said of his new deal.

“Last season was the highlight of my career so far. To gain promotion at Wembley, particularly given the tough start we had, was a fantastic achievement by everyone at the club.

“For the owner and gaffer to show so much faith in me and offer me a new deal is a nice feeling.

“I’ll work to repay that faith on the pitch over the course of next season and beyond. I can’t wait for what’s to come.”

Yates enjoyed an exceptional debut season with the club last term, having signed for an undisclosed fee from Rotherham United last summer.

The forward scored 23 goals in all competitions to help fire Neil Critchley’s men to the Championship.

His form didn’t go unnoticed, Yates picking up the club’s players’ player of the season vote as well as taking the PFA’s player of the season award for League One.

Yates’ renewal comes after the club moved swiftly to tie prized assets Chris Maxwell and Kevin Stewart down to longer deals.

Maxwell’s new contract was a reward for his outstanding form last season, where he kept an incredible 21 clean sheets in League One as he played a leading role in the club’s promotion to the second tier.

It resulted in the shot stopper picking up the division’s ‘golden glove’ award for keeping the most shutouts across the season.

The Welshman, who first signed for the Seasiders on a short-term deal in January 2020, extended his stay by agreeing a two-year deal last summer.

But the shot stopper has been handed a new and improved deal ahead of the club’s return to the Championship after a six-year absence.

Stewart was also given a longer deal to recognise the impact he had in the second half of last season.

The 27-year-old joined the Seasiders as a free agent in January, going on to make 16 appearances to help Neil Critchley’s men win promotion.

The midfielder’s contract was due to expire in a year’s time, but the former Liverpool and Hull City man has put pen to paper on a fresh deal that will keep him on the Fylde coast until at least June 2023.

The club also hold the option to extend Stewart’s contract by a further 12 months, should they wish to do so.