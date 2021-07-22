Blackpool tie down club captain Chris Maxwell to new and improved contract

Blackpool’s club captain Chris Maxwell has pledged his long-term future to the club by signing a new deal.

The 30-year-old has put pen to paper on a fresh two-year contract, which includes the option to extend by a further 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It could see Maxwell remain at Bloomfield Road until 2024.

“I’m really excited to be extending my deal with Blackpool and build on the success we’ve already had here,” Maxwell said.

“It’s such an exciting time to be at this football club and with such an ambitious owner and head coach here, we're all looking to continue the great progress already made.

“To captain the side at Wembley and gain promotion last season is one of the proudest moments of my career and I can't wait to build even more memories over the next few years.”

Maxwell captained the Seasiders to play-off success last season

Maxwell won the club’s player of the season vote last term following an outstanding campaign in-between the sticks.

The former Preston North End and Fleetwood Town man kept an incredible 21 clean sheets in League One as he played a leading role in the club’s promotion to the second tier.

It resulted in Maxwell picking up the division’s ‘golden glove’ award for keeping the most shutouts across the season.

The Welshman, who first signed for the Seasiders on a short-term deal in January 2020, extended his stay by agreeing a two-year deal last summer.

But the shot stopper has been handed a new and improved deal ahead of the club’s return to the Championship after a six-year absence.

It comes after the club moved swiftly earlier this summer to tie Kevin Stewart down to a longer deal.

The 27-year-old joined the Seasiders as a free agent in January, going on to make 16 appearances to help Neil Critchley’s men win promotion.

The midfielder’s contract was due to expire in a year’s time, but the former Liverpool and Hull City man has put pen to paper on a fresh deal that will keep him on the Fylde coast until at least June 2023.

The club also hold the option to extend Stewart’s contract by a further 12 months, should they wish to do so.

Elsewhere, it’s been rumoured the club are also looking to offer improved terms to last season’s top goalscorer Jerry Yates to help fend off interest from a number of clubs, including Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.