Why Blackpool and Birmingham City have the option to change kick-off time for their game after the World Cup break

Michael Appleton’s side are currently on a one-month break due to the World Cup in Qatar getting underway this weekend.

Blackpool’s players have been given the week off before returning to training, while a training camp in Spain has also been pencilled in for later this month.

The break lasts until December 10, a period that covers the group stage and the last 16 fixtures of the winter competition.

Should the Three Lions make it through to the quarter-finals, they could be in action on Saturday, December 10 – the date of the Championship’s return.

All clubs have been offered the option by the EFL to bring their kick-off times forward on that date – should it be mutually agreed by both clubs – to allow supporters to watch the World Cup quarter-finals, with two fixtures set to kick off at 3pm and 7pm respectively on the Saturday.

One could involve England, depending on where they finish in their group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders return from the break with a home game against Birmingham City on Saturday, December 10

The Seasiders host Birmingham City in their first game back after the break.

Elsewhere in the second tier, Rotherham United’s home game against Bristol City has already been brought forward to 12.30pm to avoid a potential clash.

The Lancashire derby between Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End also kicks off at 12 noon, although that’s because it has been picked for Sky Sports coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad