Transfer rumour: Barcelona identify Blackpool's Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino as surprise target

The 19-year-old is on loan at Bloomfield Road from Arsenal and is due to spend the remainder of the season with Michael Appleton’s men.

However, there is already uncertainty over the midfielder’s long-term future with his current deal at the Emirates Stadium due to run out at the end of the season.

It’s understood the Gunners have an option to activate a two-year extension on the youngster’s contract.

But if this is not done by January, the England Under-20 international is free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Barcelona have identified Patino as a transfer target having been impressed with his performances for the Seasiders so far this season.

In his first taste of senior football, Patino has made 16 appearances in tangerine, scoring twice and setting up a further two goals.

He endeared himself to the tangerine faithful by scoring in the recent derby win against Preston North End.

While the Watford-born Patino has already represented England from Under-15 to Under-20 level, his father is Spanish. It’s also been claimed the Spanish FA have already made attempts to lure him over to play international football for them.

Arsenal will be keen to avoid losing their up-and-coming talent having already lost Omari Hutchinson to Chelsea during the summer.

Patino has only represented Mikel Arteta’s first-team on two occasions, both in cup competitions.