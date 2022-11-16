It means Michael Appleton’s side will spend the month-long World Cup break inside the relegation zone before they return to action on Saturday, December 10 against Birmingham City.

The Seasiders now sit second bottom on 22 points from their 21 games, three points ahead of bottom side Huddersfield Town who have a game in hand.

It comes after a miserable run of four straight defeats, culminating in the setback at the DW Stadium at the weekend where the fans turned on Appleton at the final whistle.

It still remains tight down at the bottom of the table though, with just six points separating Wigan in 22nd and Coventry City in 11th.

According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are still predicted to stay up this season but only by the skin of their teeth.

The ‘supercomputer’ has the Seasiders finishing 21st, two places higher than their current position, but only one point above the dreaded dropzone.

Appleton’s men are now predicted to finish on 52 points, eight fewer than they managed under Neil Critchley last season.

According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool have a 33 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One and only a two per chance of making the play-offs.

Huddersfield are forecasted to finish bottom where they will be joined by Hull and Wigan in the bottom three.

Following the last round of fixtures before the World Cup break, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table

Team Predicted Points

Sheffield United 82

Burnley 82

----------------------------------------

Norwich City 73

Watford 73

Millwall 71

Middlesbrough 67

----------------------------------------

Coventry City 67

Swansea City 67

Blackburn Rovers 67

West Brom 65

Luton Town 65

QPR 64

Preston 64

Birmingham City 63

Stoke City 60

Sunderland 59

Reading 59

Bristol City 57

Cardiff City 54

Rotherham United 52

Blackpool 52

----------------------------------------

Wigan Athletic 51

Hull City 50