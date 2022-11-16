Where Blackpool, Hull City, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic are predicted to finish in the relegation scrap
Blackpool slumped into the bottom three on Saturday after coming out on the wrong side of their six-pointer against fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic.
It means Michael Appleton’s side will spend the month-long World Cup break inside the relegation zone before they return to action on Saturday, December 10 against Birmingham City.
The Seasiders now sit second bottom on 22 points from their 21 games, three points ahead of bottom side Huddersfield Town who have a game in hand.
Most Popular
It comes after a miserable run of four straight defeats, culminating in the setback at the DW Stadium at the weekend where the fans turned on Appleton at the final whistle.
It still remains tight down at the bottom of the table though, with just six points separating Wigan in 22nd and Coventry City in 11th.
According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are still predicted to stay up this season but only by the skin of their teeth.
The ‘supercomputer’ has the Seasiders finishing 21st, two places higher than their current position, but only one point above the dreaded dropzone.
Appleton’s men are now predicted to finish on 52 points, eight fewer than they managed under Neil Critchley last season.
According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool have a 33 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One and only a two per chance of making the play-offs.
Huddersfield are forecasted to finish bottom where they will be joined by Hull and Wigan in the bottom three.
Following the last round of fixtures before the World Cup break, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…
FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table
Team Predicted Points
Sheffield United 82
Burnley 82
----------------------------------------
Norwich City 73
Watford 73
Millwall 71
Middlesbrough 67
----------------------------------------
Coventry City 67
Swansea City 67
Blackburn Rovers 67
West Brom 65
Luton Town 65
QPR 64
Preston 64
Birmingham City 63
Stoke City 60
Sunderland 59
Reading 59
Bristol City 57
Cardiff City 54
Blackpool 52
----------------------------------------
Hull City 50
Huddersfield Town 47