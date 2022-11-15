How many games Marvin Ekpiteta will miss through suspension for Blackpool following Wigan Athletic dismissal

Blackpool’s captain was shown a straight red on Saturday after bringing down Charlie Wyke as the last man.

It’s the second time the 27-year-old has been sent off this season having also been shown two yellows during the 3-3 draw against Sheffield United earlier in the season – a game in which the Seasiders ended with nine men.

The FA have now confirmed to The Gazette that the defender will be suspended for two games, meaning he will miss the fixtures against Birmingham City (H) and Cardiff City (A) on Blackpool’s return from the World Cup break.

Ekpiteta will come back into the frame for the Boxing Day trip to Hull City.

The defender’s dismissal at the DW Stadium means the Seasiders now sit bottom of the Championship’s fair play table.

Michael Appleton’s men have received five red cards this season and 40 yellows.

Addressing his side’s discipline after Saturday’s defeat, Pool’s fourth in succession, Appleton insisted his team aren’t dirty.

"You'd think we’re a team that goes round smashing the hell out of other teams, but that’s not the case at all,” he told The Gazette.

Only one other side in the second tier has been handed over two red cards this season and that’s Cardiff with three.

QPR and Millwall have yet to have a player shown their marching orders so far this term.