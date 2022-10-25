'What a feeling': Incoming Blackpool man celebrates league title win with Shamrock Rovers ahead of Bloomfield Road move
Incoming Blackpool defender Andy Lyons has been crowned a league title winner prior to his impending move to Bloomfield Road.
Derry City’s goalless draw against Sligo Rovers last night means Lyons’ current side Shamrock Rovers are unable to be caught at the top of the League of Ireland’s Premier Division.
It means a record 20th league title for the South Dublin outfit.
It’s also a first title for Lyons, who only made the move to the Hoops back in January from fellow Irish side Bohemians.
Stephen Bradley’s side will be presented with the trophy on Sunday when they host their rivals Derry at their Tallaght Stadium.
“What a feeling”, Lyons posted to his Instagram stories after the news was confirmed.
The 22-year-old will officially become a Blackpool player when the winter transfer window opens at the start of January.
It comes after the two clubs struck an agreement during the summer for what is understood to be a £300,000 fee for the right-back.
Lyons still has four games to play for Rovers before the Irish season concludes on November 6, with his side also in UEFA Conference League action.
Bradley’s men are, however, expected to be knocked out at the group stage having only picked up one point from their first four games.
Speaking to The Gazette last week, Blackpool boss Michael Appleton said he hoped to link up with Lyons a little earlier than January if possible – although he wouldn’t officially be able to play until his move is formally confirmed.
“I’m not sure of what the legalities of it are,” Appleton said.
“But if there’s an opportunity for that to happen we would obviously be very keen to get him in as early as we possibly can to integrate him.
“If that’s the case, that’s almost a perfect scenario to do that.”
Should Lyons link up with Blackpool after Shamrock’s season has ended, the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international will get plenty of time to get to know his new teammates.
The Championship season breaks from November 13 to December 9 due to the winter World Cup in Qatar.
During that time, it’s understood the Seasiders will travel overseas for a training camp to keep themselves fit and ready ahead of their return.