Could Shamrock Rovers defender Andy Lyons link up with Blackpool before the January transfer window?

The right-back is set to join the Seasiders in January after an agreement was reached with Irish side Shamrock Rovers during the summer transfer window.

Shamrock’s season ends at the start of November and, while their campaign could be extended if Stephen Bradley’s side remain in the UEFA Conference League, they’re currently bottom of their group table on just one point with two games remaining.

That raises the prospect of Lyons linking up with his new teammates a little earlier than scheduled, albeit he won’t be able to play until the move is officially finalised in January.

“I’m not sure of what the legalities of it are,” Appleton told The Gazette.

“But if there’s an opportunity for that to happen we would obviously be very keen to get him in as early as we possibly can to integrate him.

“If that’s the case, that’s almost a perfect scenario to do that.”

Should Lyons link up with Blackpool after Shamrock’s season has ended, the full-back will get plenty of time to get to know his new teammates.

The Championship season breaks from November 13 to December 9 due to the winter World Cup in Qatar.

During that time, it’s understood the Seasiders might travel overseas for a training camp to keep themselves fit and ready ahead of their return.

This was revealed by chief executive Ben Mansford during the recent Structured Dialogue meeting with supporters.

“There is due to be a four-week period where we will have no league matches,” Mansford told fans.

“In the first week, I would imagine we will give the players some time off. We’ll then probably look to send the squad abroad for a training camp in mainland Spain where they can play in a number of friendlies to get prepared for the second half of the season.

“There are also a number of community initiatives going on which will be good for the players to get involved in.”

