Full extent of Blackpool's injury and suspension woes laid bare ahead of pivotal Hull City clash

The Seasiders are likely to be without at least seven players for Wednesday night’s clash at Bloomfield Road against a Hull side that have lost seven of their last eight games.

Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain out through injury, while Marvin Ekpiteta, Dom Thompson and Shayne Lavery are all suspended – although the club have appealed Lavery’s red card and are awaiting a response.

James Husband could be involved if required though having returned to training on Monday from his calf injury.

In normal circumstances, the defender wouldn’t be rushed back so soon but given Pool’s lack of numbers in defence, Appleton confirms he may be required, even if it’s off the bench.

“I think we’ve got 17 senior players, which includes the two goalkeepers that will be named on the team sheet,” Appleton said.

“One of the young players will more than likely be added to the squad, similar to the Watford game (when Tayt Trusty was on the bench).

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Husband could return a little than expected for the Seasiders

“What it means is we’re clearly very light in that defensive area. There will be a lot of chopping and changing, there will probably be some players that play who are not ready to play the full quota.

“But from the conversations I’ve had, they’re prepared to give it everything they’ve got for as long as they can.”

Appleton added: “Hubby trained yesterday. It’s not ideal him being in the squad as quickly as this but he has been working very, very hard behind the scenes with the medical staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure if he has to play a small part in the game he’s more than capable of doing it.”

While Rhys Williams returned from a shin injury to come off the bench against Sheffield United on Saturday, Appleton again confirmed the defender is not at a stage where he’s able to play the full game.

“I think playing the full 90 would be a push, but he’s prepared to play as long as he possibly can and he’s capable of,” Pool’s head coach said.

“With the type of injury he’s got, it’s not helpful to ask him to play 90 minutes and hopefully one or two other players in the group and players that are coming back can play their part.

Advertisement Hide Ad