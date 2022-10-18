The Seasiders have until this lunchtime to submit their evidence before an independent hearing is held later this afternoon.

The club are expecting to hear back a verdict prior to Wednesday night’s home game against Hull City.

Lavery was bizarrely sent off after the final whistle after being wrestled to the ground by Wes Foderingham following the incident-packed 3-3 draw against Sheffield United at the weekend.

The footage shows the 23-year-old appeared to do little wrong during the scuffle, but under-fire referee David Webb felt compelled to show red cards to both players.

It capped off a feisty afternoon at Bramall Lane, where Appleton’s side finished the game with nine men following red cards for both Marvin Ekpiteta and Dom Thompson, who will now miss Wednesday night’s game against Hull as a result.

The FA have confirmed to The Gazette that Lavery was sent off for violent conduct, which carries a three-match ban - unless the red is overturned.

“The appeal has gone in and we find out (the verdict) later this afternoon,” Appleton said this morning ahead of the Hull game.

“Am I confident? I’ve seen and watched exactly the same as what you have, so I can only go off that.

“But having said that, due to previous appeals, I’m not expecting too much but I’d like to think a little bit of common sense will prevail.

“I’ve thought that on many occasions over the years though and it’s not quite happened, so we will plan without him and if it’s anything different, we will see that as a bonus.”

The club waited to view the referee’s report before deciding to appeal.

When asked if the report is able to shed light on what Lavery is accused of, Appleton added: “It’s a little bit fluffy, if I’m being honest.

“I’m hoping that, regardless of anything that’s spoken about in the report, that people watch and see what I saw at the time and what everyone else saw at the time and have since watched back.

