That’s according to Michael Appleton, who has now experienced all three Lancashire derbies this season against PNE, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley.

All three games have been entertaining, the Seasiders coming back from behind to draw 3-3 with Burnley before losing out 1-0 in an end-to-end affair against Blackburn.

It was another thriller at the weekend as Blackpool beat their closest rivals Preston 4-2.

It capped off a memorable afternoon in front of a cauldron of noise at Bloomfield Road.

When asked about the atmosphere, Appleton said: “It was incredible. Before the game, the staff and players were coming in and talking about how the place was bouncing.

“I knew it was anyway because I was sat in my office hearing it go absolutely mental.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Appleton was pumped up during Blackpool's spectacular derby win on Saturday

“These are the games why we all do it. I told the players to milk it for all it’s worth, because the opposition would if it went the opposite way, so enjoy it and enjoy the moment.

“There are too many moments where you’re having to dig deep and struggle, so these type of moments don’t come that often.

“The derbies especially, they only come around twice a season, and I mean a proper derby by the way and that’s no disrespect to the other teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad