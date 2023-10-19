WATCH: Ex-Blackpool, Crystal Palace and QPR boss Ian Holloway discusses the highs and lows of management following the release of new documentary
Former Blackpool boss Ian Holloway has recently been involved in a new documentary looking at the different experiences football managers go through.
Ahead of the release of The Hotseat, the 60-year-old spoke to the Blackpool Gazette to reflect on his tenure at Bloomfield Road, which saw him lead the Seasiders to the Premier League.
He discussed the highs and lows of management, his future in the game, his relationship with Blackpool’s owners, and the words that have stuck with him throughout his career.
He also revealed how talking to others in the job benefitted him.
Ian Holloway, speaking at the launch of his new documentary, ‘The Hotseat’ brought to you by Sky Bet. You can find the documentary on The League of 72 YouTube Channel.