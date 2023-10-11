Former Blackpool boss Ian Holloway says he felt emotional returning to Bloomfield Road while filming a new documentary series.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 60-year-old, who guided the Seasiders to the Premier League during his time with the club, has declared he’s relieved to discover he’s “not mad” after talking to a number of different managers about their experiences in football.

While filming his new show, The Hotseat, Holloway spoke to the likes of Neil Warnock, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Steve Evans and Liam Rosenior- admitting he feels a lot better after listening to their stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing if he’d ever consider a return to management, he said: “I’d be back tomorrow, but I’m not sure Mrs H would want that, I’d have to have a word with the boss.

Ian Holloway (CameraSport - Chris Vaughan)

“I miss so much of it, and I don’t miss so much of it.

“The devil is in the details. It’s the best job in the world when you win, and the worst when you lose.

“If you win everything is fine, if you draw then to some supporters you’ve let your team down, if you lose you’re rubbish, and if you lose too many times you’re likely to lose your livelihood.

“What other job is like that?

“The documentary has been like pulling a plaster off a cut on your arm. It was cathartic- I never felt like I’d feel that emotional standing on the centre circle at Bloomfield Road.

“It was weird, I had tears running down my face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I stood there on my own, and I had goosebumps- it was fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of the things I wanted to ask was to see if there was anyone else in the world like me.

“I feel quite healed because everyone I interviewed understood how I felt.

“It’s a bit like Tigger, you think you’re the only one, but you’re not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I chatted to Mick McCarthy, and when he spoke about his family and his wife, it was so moving for me.

“I didn’t anticipate it to be like that but it was quite wonderful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m glad it’s called The Hotseat because that’s how you feel when you’re in it.

“I’d also call it ‘managing chaos’ because football is like that these days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think everyone who does that job has the same thoughts, but I literally thought I was the only one who had these issues.

“We all take it home- we don’t mean to. We become that score.

“When you don’t have that in your life, you’re not judging yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You never feel like it emotionally gets to you like it does, and everyone I spoke to really got that out to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m relieved I’m not mad, because I’m not the only one- there’s a few of us.

“I love this game, and I love it even more after doing this documentary.

“I don’t feel that weird. I know I’m different and I know I’m unusual, but I know there’s more people like me as well.”