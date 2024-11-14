'Up to us:' Blackpool skipper makes pledge ahead of Northampton Town game following return to action
The defender had been out of action since the start of October with a calf problem, but was able to feature off the bench for 30 minutes at the Exercise Stadium.
Ahead of this weekend’s game against Northampton Town at Bloomfield Road, Husband states it’s important for Steve Bruce’s side to give fans something to get behind following a six game winless run in League One.
Reflecting on his return to action, he told Tangerine TV: “It’s always nice. It’s been a long few weeks, but I’ve worked hard with the physio staff and everyone to get back as fast as possible, so I was delighted to be back out there.
“It’ll be massive (to get three points at the weekend), it’s well documented that we’ve not been at our best in the last few weeks, but it’s up to us to change that on Saturday and wrestle it in our favour.
“We’re looking forward to getting back in front of the fans, and hopefully we give them something to shout about.”
