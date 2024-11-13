'Why not?:' Steve Bruce's delight with 17-year-old Blackpool forward as he makes admission ahead of Northampton Town game
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 17-year-old impressed head coach Steve Bruce on his senior debut against Liverpool U21s last week, and was called upon just after the hour mark with the Seasiders two goals down at the Exercise Stadium.
Along with James Husband, Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton, the young forward helped to change Blackpool’s fortunes, with Jordan Rhodes and Ryan Finnigan both finding the back of the net.
Discussing the introduction of Bondo, Bruce said: “Four or five of them (academy players) played against Liverpool, and we’re really pleased with what we’ve got.
“There’s nothing better than a young player coming through, and it looks as if we’ve got one on our hands to look after. He’s at the start of his career, but he was full of life and full of energy, and it was good to see.
“Everyone enjoys watching a young player with the enthusiasm they’ve got - he’s got that in abundance. He’s got a bit of talent, and he’s tough. I was delighted for him, all of a sudden the crowd were shouting his name.
“I was particularly impressed with him against Liverpool a week ago, and he got another chance and he’s not done himself any harm.
“The supporters enjoyed watching him and got right behind him, and he gave the team a lift.”
With Dom Ballard on international duty and Jake Beesley ruled out of action through injury, a further opportunity could potentially be presented to Bondo when Blackpool take on Northampton Town this weekend.
“Why not?,” Bruce responded, when asked if the young striker could feature.
“I’ve been impressed by a few of them that’s come up in training, so well played to everyone concerned, it’s nice to see we’ve got younger players that are ready to make their mark.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.