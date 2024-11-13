Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool youngster Terry Bondo was introduced off the bench in Tuesday night’s 2-2 with Harrogate Town.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-year-old impressed head coach Steve Bruce on his senior debut against Liverpool U21s last week, and was called upon just after the hour mark with the Seasiders two goals down at the Exercise Stadium.

Along with James Husband, Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton, the young forward helped to change Blackpool’s fortunes, with Jordan Rhodes and Ryan Finnigan both finding the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the introduction of Bondo, Bruce said: “Four or five of them (academy players) played against Liverpool, and we’re really pleased with what we’ve got.

“There’s nothing better than a young player coming through, and it looks as if we’ve got one on our hands to look after. He’s at the start of his career, but he was full of life and full of energy, and it was good to see.

“Everyone enjoys watching a young player with the enthusiasm they’ve got - he’s got that in abundance. He’s got a bit of talent, and he’s tough. I was delighted for him, all of a sudden the crowd were shouting his name.

“I was particularly impressed with him against Liverpool a week ago, and he got another chance and he’s not done himself any harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The supporters enjoyed watching him and got right behind him, and he gave the team a lift.”

Terry Bondo at full time (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

With Dom Ballard on international duty and Jake Beesley ruled out of action through injury, a further opportunity could potentially be presented to Bondo when Blackpool take on Northampton Town this weekend.

“Why not?,” Bruce responded, when asked if the young striker could feature.

“I’ve been impressed by a few of them that’s come up in training, so well played to everyone concerned, it’s nice to see we’ve got younger players that are ready to make their mark.”