Blackpool boss issues update on midfielder ahead of Northampton Town and Bolton Wanderers outings following captain's return
The defender, who has been at Bloomfield Road since 2019, had been out of action since the beginning of October with a calf problem, but was able to pick up 90 minutes in the 2-2 draw with Harrogate Town at the Exercise Stadium in the EFL Trophy.
After having their fair share of injuries in recent times, the Seasiders will be pleased to have their skipper back in contention for Saturday afternoon’s League One outing against Northampton Town.
When asked if Husband would be ready to feature for a full 90 minutes, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce responded: “I would say so. You need experienced players to get the blend right, so it’s good to see somebody like him up and about, ready for action.
“The difficult thing about the league we play in is we’re going to pick up injuries, and what you don’t want is your big players missing.
“Unfortunately we’ve had too many. Elkan (Baggott) has had another setback, which is a big disappointment, Norburn hasn’t kicked a ball since I’ve been in the building, we’ve had some horrific injuries.
“It happens to most clubs and hopefully we’ve seen the back of it and can get back up and running again on Saturday to get our league position in a better condition.”
Ollie Norburn has also been among the Seasiders absentees in recent months, and hasn’t featured since September.
“He’s trained, he’s been here, and he trained yesterday and all last week,” Bruce added.
“He’s in and around it, Saturday might be too early but I’d expect him to be there for Bolton Wanderers.
