'Wasted opportunities' to 'bright spark:' Mixed Blackpool ratings from EFL Trophy tie

By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Nov 2024, 21:39 GMT
Blackpool booked their place in the next round after picking up a bonus point following their 2-2 draw with Harrogate Town.

The Seasiders had fallen behind through goals from Eno Nto and Warren Burrell, before a Jordan Rhodes header and a Ryan Finnigan wonder strike pulled the visitors level in the latter stages of the second half.

With things finishing level after 90 minutes, the game went to penalties to decide who got a bonus point. with a 5-4 victory on spot kicks putting Steve Bruce’s side through top of Group E, ahead of Crewe Alexandra in second.

At one stage, it looked like it was going to be another night of woe for Blackpool, but they were able to turn it around, especially with the help of four substitutes on the hour mark:

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Blackpool came from two goals down to progress in the EFL Trophy.

1. How did the Seasiders perform?

Harry Tyrer couldn't do too much about either goal, with the Everton loanee having very little to deal with beyond that.

2. Harry Tyrer - 5

Jordan Gabriel should've done better for the first goal, with the fullback giving Eno Nto space far too space to get his shot away, but did some good things in the second when trying to get forward.

3. Jordan Gabriel- 6

The Blackpool defence were all over the place for Harrogate's second goal, but kept the home side pretty quiet beyond that to give the team a platform to get back into the game.

4. Matthew Pennington- 6

Zac Ashworth started the game at centre back, and did a solid enough job in a different role to usual.

5. Zac Ashworth- 6

It wasn't a good night for Dominic Thompson, with the left back replaced just after the hour mark.

6. Dominic Thompson- 5

