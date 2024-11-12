'Wasted opportunities' to 'bright spark:' Mixed Blackpool ratings from EFL Trophy tie

The Seasiders had fallen behind through goals from Eno Nto and Warren Burrell, before a Jordan Rhodes header and a Ryan Finnigan wonder strike pulled the visitors level in the latter stages of the second half.

With things finishing level after 90 minutes, the game went to penalties to decide who got a bonus point. with a 5-4 victory on spot kicks putting Steve Bruce’s side through top of Group E, ahead of Crewe Alexandra in second.

At one stage, it looked like it was going to be another night of woe for Blackpool, but they were able to turn it around, especially with the help of four substitutes on the hour mark:

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool came from two goals down to progress in the EFL Trophy. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

2 . Harry Tyrer - 5 Harry Tyrer couldn't do too much about either goal, with the Everton loanee having very little to deal with beyond that. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

3 . Jordan Gabriel- 6 Jordan Gabriel should've done better for the first goal, with the fullback giving Eno Nto space far too space to get his shot away, but did some good things in the second when trying to get forward. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Matthew Pennington- 6 The Blackpool defence were all over the place for Harrogate's second goal, but kept the home side pretty quiet beyond that to give the team a platform to get back into the game. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

5 . Zac Ashworth- 6 Zac Ashworth started the game at centre back, and did a solid enough job in a different role to usual. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales