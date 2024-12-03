Former Blackpool defender Luke Garbutt states a loss of continuity led to a downward spiral during his final season with the club.

The 31-year-old, who is now with Salford City, spent three years on the Fylde Coast between 2020 and 2023 following his departure from Everton.

In 65 appearances for the Seasiders, the fullback scored four goals and five assists, and was part of the League One play-off final-winning team against Lincoln City in 2021, as well as the club’s most recent relegation from the Championship after two years in the second tier.

Garbutt left Bloomfield Road at the conclusion of his contract last summer on the back of the 23rd place finish.

Despite his time with Blackpool ending on a low note, the ex-England youth international still has happy memories from his time in Tangerine, including the 2-1 victory over the Imps at Wembley.

“Being promoted at Wembley was very special,” he told Sky Bet.

“I went there on my first ever loan with Cheltenham Town, and we lost – I never wanted to have that feeling again. It made that much sweeter when we won and achieved what we did.

“It wasn’t with a packed-out Wembley, because of Covid restrictions at the time, but it didn’t make the feeling any worse – it was unbelievable and will be in my memories forever.”

Blackpool enjoyed a solid first campaign back in the Championship, before things unraveled the year after.

Promotion-winning head coach Neil Critchley departed during the summer to be Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, while Michael Appleton and Mick McCarthy were both sacked throughout the course of the season, with the Seasiders eventually relegated to League One.

“In football, things move so quickly, and the basis of all football clubs is having continuity,” Garbutt added.

“When the manager (Neil Critchley) left, you’re always going to get that uncertainty, and that filtered down across the whole club.

“We didn’t get off to the best of starts, and that filtered through – there was a lot of change in managers. It’s hard in the Championship to wrestle that back and make sure you have a solid campaign. We didn’t manage to rectify that and ended up going down.”