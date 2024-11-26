Luke Garbutt has looked back fondly on his time with Blackpool.

The 31-year-old played 65 times for the Seasiders, scoring four goals, in almost three years at Bloomfield Road.

Having been released in the summer of 2023, he has spent the last 18 months in League Two with Salford City

He said: “I joined Blackpool during the Covid pandemic, so the world was upside down.

“I feel like I found the right place at the right time for me. Neil Critchley had come in the previous season and I met with him that summer.

“I liked what he had to say and his thoughts on the club and it couldn’t have worked out much better, getting promoted in our first season.

“Especially in the second half of the season, our run was exceptional, and we capped it off with a win at Wembley which was one of the highlights of my career.

“You don’t have many opportunities to get promoted out of a division so, when you do have a sense that a squad can do that, you really have to knuckle down and work on how you can achieve it.

“We got promoted into the Championship and that first season was excellent again – we were on the crest of a wave as a club and we managed to stay up quite comfortably.

“The season after was a bit of a disaster but it’s something in football that you’ve got to learn – it’s not always going to be positive all the time.

“You have to take both the negatives and the positives and build resilience to the ups and downs of football.”