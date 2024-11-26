Steve Bruce says he knows from past experience that turning around Blackpool’s season isn’t an impossible task.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 63-year-old returned to management after a lengthy break when he was named as Neil Critchley’s successor at Bloomfield Road in early September.

He initially enjoyed a bright start to life on the Fylde coast, winning his first four league matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pool were seconds away from picking up three points in his fifth against Lincoln City, which would have put them level on points with second-placed Wrexham nine games into the season.

Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce Picture: Rich Linley/CameraSport

However, that 1-1 draw against Lincoln began a run of three points from 24 which dropped the Seasiders down to 19th in League One ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Bristol Rovers.

A third of the way through the season, Bruce still believes the Seasiders are good enough to get back on track with a nine-point gap to the top six.

He said: “It’s all based on results and they’ve not been good enough, it’s quite simple.

“You have to keep the confidence levels as high as you can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s always tough, we had a wonderful start and we have to find that spark.

“We’ve got one or two of the lads at the top end of the pitch getting back to fitness, which is good, but we’re conceding as well so it’s a frustrating time.

“I’ve been in it where I’m up against it in terms of results, we can turn it around.

“I’m pretty confident we can, we’ve got a squad good enough to do that.”