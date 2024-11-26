Blackpool backed to turn their fortunes around

By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Nov 2024, 12:32 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 12:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Steve Bruce says he knows from past experience that turning around Blackpool’s season isn’t an impossible task.

The 63-year-old returned to management after a lengthy break when he was named as Neil Critchley’s successor at Bloomfield Road in early September.

He initially enjoyed a bright start to life on the Fylde coast, winning his first four league matches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pool were seconds away from picking up three points in his fifth against Lincoln City, which would have put them level on points with second-placed Wrexham nine games into the season.

Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce Picture: Rich Linley/CameraSportBlackpool head coach Steve Bruce Picture: Rich Linley/CameraSport
Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce Picture: Rich Linley/CameraSport
Read More
Blow for Blackpool defender confirmed following early exit against Bolton Wander...

However, that 1-1 draw against Lincoln began a run of three points from 24 which dropped the Seasiders down to 19th in League One ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Bristol Rovers.

A third of the way through the season, Bruce still believes the Seasiders are good enough to get back on track with a nine-point gap to the top six.

He said: “It’s all based on results and they’ve not been good enough, it’s quite simple.

“You have to keep the confidence levels as high as you can.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s always tough, we had a wonderful start and we have to find that spark.

“We’ve got one or two of the lads at the top end of the pitch getting back to fitness, which is good, but we’re conceding as well so it’s a frustrating time.

“I’ve been in it where I’m up against it in terms of results, we can turn it around.

“I’m pretty confident we can, we’ve got a squad good enough to do that.”

Related topics:Steve BruceBlackpoolNeil CritchleyFyldeSeasidersLincoln CityBristol RoversLeague One
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice