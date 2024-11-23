Blow for Blackpool defender confirmed following early exit against Bolton Wanderers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool defender Hayden Coulson was forced off through injury in the Seasiders’ 2-1 defeat away to Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Following a change of system, the 26-year-old started in a more familiar wing-back role against the Trotters.

As well as giving up the lead before losing in stoppage time, Steve Bruce will be equally concerned by the prospect of another player being added to the injury list at Bloomfield Road.

“He did well, it was a shame he had to come off,” the Blackpool head coach said after the game.

“We’ve picked up another injury, which is derailing us at the moment. When we get one back, we lose another one, and that’s been the story of the last few weeks.

“I think he’s got a quad or a muscle injury, we won’t know more until we scan him and see how he is.”

One boost for the Seasiders against Bolton was the return of Ollie Norburn to the starting line-up, on the back of his appearance off the bench against Northampton Town last week.

The midfielder had been out of action since the start of September, after picking up a hamstring injury.

“He’s a great pro, he’s done everything properly,” Bruce added.

“He’s been out for 10 weeks, so for him to play 80 minutes - fair play, he played well for large periods of the game.”