'Too slow' and 'didn't offer enough:' Blackpool player ratings in defeat to Bolton Wanderers

The Seasiders are now without a win in their last eight League One outings, with the club only picking up three points in total since the start of October.
Steve Bruce’s side did enjoy a rare lead through Kyle Joseph’s first half goal, before both George Thomason and Aaaron Collins found the back of the net after the break to turn things around.
1. How did Blackpool perform?
The Seasiders were defeated away to Bolton. Photo: CameraSport - CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. Richard O'Donnell- 5
Richard O'Donnell had a number of shaky moments throughout the game, with a few ill-timed runs off his line. Photo: CameraSport -Lee Parker
3. Odel Offiah- 5
The Blackpool defence were far too slow when it came to dealing with situations in the second half, with Bolton just allowed too much time. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Olly Casey- 5
Olly Casey was named at the centre of a back three, with the system not proving beneficial in adding extra protection. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. James Husband- 5
James Husband was named on the left side of the three, and found himself under pressure throughout. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Jordan Gabriel- 5
In a more advanced role, Jordan Gabriel had an opportunity to double the Seasiders' lead in the first half, but saw his shot saved by Nathan Baxter. At times, he found himself too far forward, which was the case for the eventual winner. Photo: CameraSport - CameraSport - Alex Dodd
