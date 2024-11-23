Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Bruce states Blackpool need to address their naivety in certain situations after conceding in stoppage time in their 2-1 defeat away to Bolton Wanderers.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders found themselves in a rare winning position in the first half through Kyle Joseph’s sixth goal of the season, before George Thomason delivered an equaliser for the Trotters level shortly after the break.

After having a number of chances to take the lead, Ian Evatt’s side eventually found a winner in stoppage time through Aaron Collins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The kid (Thomason) hit a wonder goal and smashed one in, they hadn’t created much until then,” Bruce said.

“It was a shot out of nothing, and when you’re up against it, these things happen. All we can do is take the positives, we didn’t deserve to lose the game.

“We need to stay together as a group, the players need to play their way out of it, we know we’re capable. We played well in the first 45 minutes in particular.

“Unfortunately we’ve done it too many times, and it’s cost us badly. It’s something we have to address, we were a little bit naive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you’re on a run like ours, everything goes against you.

“We’ve gone looking for the winner, but we were a bit naive in our defending and we left ourselves wide open to a counter attack.

“We have to handle the emotion of the game better, so it’s something we’ll look at and we’ll try to put it right because that’s now three I can think of.

“To be fair to Bolton they changed and caused us a few problems, and we had a tough time after they equalised, but we had good opportunities as well where we haven’t quite made the pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought if any team was going to go on to win it then it’d be us, but we’ve been really naive towards the finish. We gave the ball away twice in an area we shouldn’t do and got caught on the counter.

“You’ve got to keep believing in what you do. We’re going through a tough period at the moment, but it can change; we need to do it quickly.”