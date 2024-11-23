Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A late goal condemned Blackpool to a 2-1 defeat away to Bolton Wanderers as their winless run in League One was extended to eight games.

The Seasiders found themselves in a rare winning position in the first half through Kyle Joseph’s sixth goal of the season, before George Thomason delivered an equaliser for the Trotters level shortly after the break.

After having a number of chances to take the lead, Ian Evatt’s side eventually found a winner in stoppage time through Aaron Collins.

Following recent injuries to key personnel, Blackpool started with a three-man defence, with Jordan Gabriel and Hayden Coulson taking wing-back roles, and Rob Apter playing more centrally behind Joseph - who was deemed fit to play after recovering from the ankle problem he sustained against Northampton.

It proved to be a quiet contest throughout the opening stages. The closest either side came in the opening half an hour was a free kick from Josh Sheenan, which sailed safely over the bar for Richard O’Donnell in the Seasiders goal.

That was closely matched by a side-footed effort by Elliot Embleton, with Nathan Baxter able to watch the shot curl wide of the post.

The deadlock was broken in the 32nd minute. A cross into the box by Elliot Embleton was met by Joseph, who got enough on the ball with a header to catch out the keeper.

Gabriel almost added a quick-fire second, but saw his first-time shot saved by the feet of Baxter.

Following the restart, O’Donnell was quickly called into action to stop an early attempt from Thomason.

The former Blackpool academy player wouldn’t be denied on his next attempt, with a powerful strike from the edge of the box leaving the keeper with no chance.

Just after the hour mark, the Trotters had a huge chance to take the lead. A ball to the back post found Collins - who couldn’t keep his attempt down and smashed the ball against the crossbar.

The Welsh forward came closer with his next attempt, forcing O’Donnell into a save after being played through down the middle.

Dion Charles thought he had won the game heading into the latter stages, but had his celebrations quickly cut short by the linesman’s flag for offside.

The Seasiders didn’t have the same lifeline with Bolton’s next big opportunity, with Collins delivering a winner in the 93rd minute.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter (80’), Lee Evans, Ollie Norburn (80’), Hayden Coulson (76’), Elliot Embleton (67’), Kyle Joseph.

Substitutes: Harry Tyrer, Matthew Pennington, Jordan Rhodes, Dom Ballard (67’), Zac Ashworth (76’), Ryan Finnigan (80’), Terry Bondo (80’).