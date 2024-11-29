'All the tools:' Promising prediction made on Blackpool youngster as game time grows

Kylian Kouassi

Blackpool forward Kylian Kouassi has been able to pick up regular game time so far this season while out on loan with Salford City.

The 21-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer following the conclusion of his contract with Sutton United, and went on to find the back of the net five times in all competitions during his first campaign on the Fylde Coast.

In order to give Kouassi more guaranteed first-team minutes, he was sent out on loan to the Peninsula Stadium back in August, where he has scored two goals and provided one assist in 13 League Two appearances.

The striker has quickly become a regular in Karl Robinson’s team, starting 10 of the The Ammies’ last 11 outings in the fourth tier of English football.

Former Seasiders fullback Luke Garbutt is a teammate of Kouassi at Salford, with 16 league games under his belt so far this season.

During his time in Tangerine, the 31-year-old made 65 appearances for the club, and was part of the side that reached the Championship via the League One play-offs in 2021.

Garbutt believes Kouassi has the potential to be a top player if he continues to do the right things.

“Kylian is still a young player, and he’s still developing,” he told Sky Bet.

“He’s settled in very well with the group, and he’s been able to get a lot of minutes which has helped his confidence – you can see it especially in the last few games, he’s starting to score now, and that confidence is coming through into his game.

“He’s got all the tools you need to be a top player – he just needs to keep knuckling down, playing week-in, week-out, and gaining experience.”