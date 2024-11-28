Blackpool has one player in the League One team of the weekBlackpool has one player in the League One team of the week
Blackpool has one player in the League One team of the week | Getty Images

Blackpool favourite in League One team of week alongside Charlton, Wigan and Wrexham aces

By Mark McMahon
Published 28th Nov 2024, 16:46 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 16:48 BST

Blackpool picked up a valuable win at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

And one of the Seasiders’ star men at the Memorial Stadium has been rewarded, with his efforts being recognised by Whoscored.com - the EFL’s team of the week and season partners.

However, another Bloomfield Road ace has been left out of their latest League One selection - despite running the show in the West Country and marking the occasion with a goal. That, of course, is Lee Evans, who is proving to be Steve Bruce’s midfield general following his arrival on a free transfer in the summer.

The former Ipswich and Portsmouth player missed out on a midfield spot in the most recent team of the week after being overlooked in favour of Charlton’s Conor Coventry and Wigan’s Thelo Aasgaard, who helped their sides to victories against Burton and Northampton respectively.

Yet, the same cannot be said for Olly Casey, whose commanding performance at the back against Rovers earned him a place alongside Hudersfield’s Michal Helik.

The 23-year-old enjoyed his breakthrough season at Bloomfield Road last season, racking up 36 appearances in all competitions. And as he continuously shows his importance to the Seasiders, his involvement in the most recent team of the week demonstrates his ability to make a real impression this term.

Also included is former Blackpool forward Sullay Kaikai, who is currently at Cambridge United. But who else makes the team? Here’s what we discovered.

Goalkeeper: Max Crocombe (Burton Albion)

1. Whoscored.com rating: 8.2.

Goalkeeper: Max Crocombe (Burton Albion) | Getty Images

Right-back: Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Charlton Athletic)

2. Whoscored.com rating: 7.9

Right-back: Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Charlton Athletic) | Getty Images

Centre-back 1: Michal Helik (Huddersfield)

3. Whoscored.com rating: 8.5

Centre-back 1: Michal Helik (Huddersfield) | Getty Images

Centre-back 2: Olly Casey (Blackpool)

4. Whoscored.com rating: 8.3

Centre-back 2: Olly Casey (Blackpool) | CameraSport - Ian Cook

Left-back: Josh Edwards (Charlton)

5. Whoscored.com rating: 7.9

Left-back: Josh Edwards (Charlton) | Getty Images

Right wing: Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United)

6. Whoscored.com rating: 8.0

Right wing: Sullay Kaikai (Cambridge United) | Getty Images

