With Christmas just around the corner, the weather slowly deteriorating and the traffic appearing to get worse as conditions for driving get tougher, many fans would be forgiven for sitting in front of the fire and watching the results of games come in via the TV or radio!

That said, a near eight-hour-long round trip and 415 miles of travel didn’t put these hearty Seasiders off travelling to Bristol Rovers in midweek to lend Steve Bruce’s troops their support.

And their reward was a handsome 2-0 win, which was Blackpool’s first in League One in nine games and just their third in the division all season.

There will have been many happy faces in the coaches and cars that arrived back in the north west in the wee small hours of Wednesday morning.

No doubt, Bruce and the players will have been happy with their efforts as well. But as they prepare for Sunday’s FA Cup game against Birmingham at Bloomfield, we salute those Blackpool fans who made the tough midweek trip to Bristol.

See if you can spot yourself, a loved one or someone you know from these superb images taken inside the Memorial Stadium.

1 . The travelling Blackpool faithful were rewarded with a 2-0 win at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night Blackpool fans hit the road | CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo Sales

