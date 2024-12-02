Steve Bruce’s squad options have become even more limited heading into Blackpool’s upcoming games against Shrewsbury Town and Rotherham United.

Since being named as Seasiders head coach at the beginning of September, the former Newcastle United boss has had his fair share of injury problems to contend with.

With personnel already limited in a number of key areas, recent absentees have forced Bruce to alter his system and play people out of position in recent times.

As a busy Christmas period approaches, things are not set to get any easier for Blackpool.

Here’s a look at who the Seasiders could be missing in their upcoming games:

Olly Casey and Ollie Norburn

While Blackpool have their fair share of injury concerns, they will also be missing players through suspension for Wednesday night’s trip to the Croud Meadow to face Shrewsbury.

Both Olly Casey and Ollie Norburn picked up their fifth yellow card of the season in last week’s 2-0 victory away to Bristol Rovers, meaning they are not available for selection.

Fortunately the pair will come back into contention for Saturday’s game against Rotherham United at Bloomfield Road.

Ollie Norburn

Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes had a positive impact off the bench for the Seasiders in their 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in the second round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

After being introduced for the second half, the 34-year-old quickly bagged a goal, but was unable to finish the game after suffering a blow to the head.

Although it had not been confirmed whether Rhodes had suffered concussion, Bruce acknowledged having the striker available for the next two games would be unlikely.

Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Odel Offiah

Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Odel Offiah was another casualty from the Birmingham game, with the defender also forced off in the second half.

Bruce confirmed it was a “groin or hip injury,” with further scans required to judge if he would miss any of the upcoming games.

Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson was hit with a quad injury in Blackpool’s recent game away to Bolton Wanderers, which ruled him out of training for a couple of weeks.

Based on the original time-frame, the left-back is not set to be ready for the trip to Shrewsbury.

Hayden Coulson (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton was a key man for Bruce during his first month in charge, but has been hampered by injury in recent times.

Just a week on from returning from a thigh problem, the winger suffered the same muscle injury again in the game against Northampton Town last month.

Elkan Baggott

Since making the move to Bloomfield Road on loan from Ipswich Town, Elkan Baggott has endured a difficult time with injury.

After initially spending a number of months on the sidelines with an ankle problem, the defender sustained an issue to his thigh on his return to action at the beginning of last month.

Elkan Baggott

Jake Beesley

Jake Beesley may only be back for Blackpool after the Christmas period after suffering medial ligament damage in last month’s EFL Trophy tie against Liverpool U21s last month.

Sonny Carey

Sonny Carey has missed the last few weeks due to a muscle injury.

Andy Lyons

Andy Lyons is a long-term absentee for the Seasiders, having suffered an ACL injury back in February.

The defender isn’t expected to be available for selection again until the new year.