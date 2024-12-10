Former Blackpool boss Paul Ince | Getty Images

Two former Blackpool bosses are the frontrunners for the vacant League One manager’s job at Northampton.

Both Michael Appleton and Paul Ince head the betting to replace Jon Brady as Cobblers boss, after he stepped down from the role last week.

The ex-Seasiders dup are currently out of work, with former England and Manchester United midfielder Ince’s last job being at Reading, where he was sacked in April 2023. Appleton, who had two spells at Bloomfield Road as manager, has not worked since being sacked by Charlton in September 2023.

They’re joined on the bookies’ list of contenders by former Wales boss Rob Page, ex-Fleetwood manager Scott Brown and Robbie Savage.

Ince took charge of Blackpool in February 2013, following Appleton’s defection to Blackburn Rovers. He was their third appointment that season, with Ian Holloway starting that Championship campaign in control. Despite leading the 2013-14 Championship table after recording five wins from the Seasiders’ first six games, Ince was sacked in January 2014 after a run of nine defeats in 10 matches.

In total, the now 57-year-old won 12 of his 42 games in charge and departed Bloomfield Road with a 30-percent win ratio.

Unbelievably, despite two spells at Blackpool, Appleton took charge of fewer games than Ince. His first term ended after 11 games, with the former Portsmouth manager moving to Blackburn after just two months. The one-time Preston North End player returned to Bloomfield Road in June 2022. But he was sacked in January 2023, with the Seasiders 23rd in the Championship table with one win from his last 11 in charge.

Michael Appleton had two spells in charge at Bloomfield Road | Getty Images

Appleton won 18.18 percent of his Blackpool games during his first spell with the club and 22.22 percent of matches following his return.

Whoever takes over at Sixfields will inherit a side currently sitting 21st in the League One table. One of Brady’s last games in charge was his former side’s goalless draw with the Seasiders on November 16 at Bloomfield Road. The return fixture is in Northampton on March 22.

Manager odds

Michael Appleton - 9/2

Paul Ince - 5/1

Robert Page - 5/1

Andy Peaks - 11/2

Robbie Savage - 13/2

Gary Rowett - 8/1

Scott Brown - 9/1

Lee Johnson - 10/1

Andy Whing - 11/1

Paul Lambert 12/1

Ian Foster - 16/1

Sam Ricketts - 20/1