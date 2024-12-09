Blackpool defender Matthew Pennington admits he’s started some early preparations for life after football but playing is still the thing firmly at the forefront of his mind.

The 30-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road from Shrewsbury Town last summer, and was a regular in the Seasiders’ starting XI throughout his first campaign.

So far this season, game time has been harder to come by for the centre back, but in recent weeks he has been able to earn himself an opportunity under head coach Steve Bruce - who took over the Fylde Coast back in September.

Pennington started his career with Everton, and will be remembered by some Toffees fans for his goal in the 2016/17 Merseyside Derby at Anfield.

After nine senior appearances for the Premier League outfit, and a number of loan spells in the EFL, the Warrington-born defender left Goodison Park permanently in 2021, and has been a firm feature in League One since.

Pennington is out of contract with Blackpool in the summer, but does have an option for an additional 12 months. He has previously admitted it’s not something he’s actively thinking about, with his main focus being on the day-to-day challenges that come his way.

Beyond that, he’s got a similar approach to plans for what comes after football, but has started to make some early inroads.

“It’s not something you’re allowed to think about too much when you look at the schedule of games we’ve got,” he said.

“We’re playing every three days so you’ve got to be mentally prepared for that - it’s really hard.

“It’s something I will need to think about more, and I’m thinking a little bit about it, but it’s not something at the forefront of my mind.

“I’ve done some coaching badges, and I’m doing a sporting directorship course, so I do keep busy outside of football, but it’s more to fall back on and isn’t my sole aim at the moment.

“It’s early days, but I’m really enjoying it - meeting new people, learning new things, and listening to different speakers. It’s really interesting and gives you a focus away from football.”