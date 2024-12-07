Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce admits he’s had mixed emotions since returning to work following his recent family tragedy.

The 63-year-old took some time away from his role at Bloomfield Road back in October after the death of his four-month-old grandson Madison.

He returned to the dugout for last month’s FA Cup game away to Gillingham, and received a warm welcome from every inside Priestfield Stadium, with similar support shared at his first game back on the Fylde Coast.

Bruce took over the top job with the Seasiders back in September, and marked his arrival with a four-game running run.

Following a dip in results, the former Manchester United captain has been able to steady things again in recent weeks, with his side winning their last two league games prior to the postponement of Saturday’s meeting with Rotherham United due to Storm Darragh

Before taking the role with Blackpool, Bruce’s last job had been with West Brom back in 2022.

Discussing what it’s been like to get back into football after spending nearly two years away, he said: “I’ve really enjoyed it. Actually coming into work and getting stuck in, I’ve enjoyed it immensely, so let’s hope we can keep progressing and get to where we want to get to.

“I’ve had a personal tragedy in my life along the way which has put a big hole in the road - let’s be brutally honest.

“In some ways it’s helped (coming into work) but at other times I’ve driven away thinking I’ve got to be closer to support my family, which is the most important thing in any one’s life.

“It’s difficult at times, don’t get me wrong, but you just try to take every day as best you can, and football can sometimes be the release from the agony we’ve all gone through.”