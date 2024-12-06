Steve Bruce slams loophole as he reacts to reports linking Blackpool youngster with Premier League move
According to Football Insider, Seasiders youngster Gabriel Schluter is attracting interest from elsewhere, with Premier League side Fulham reportedly making a bid for the 16-year-old.
Blackpool’s League One rivals Stockport County are also said to be keeping a close eye on the midfielder - who scored twice against the Hatters in the FA Youth Cup last month.
Schluter was handed his senior debut in Tangerine last month, after coming off the bench in the latter stages of a EFL Trophy tie against Liverpool U21s.
Discussing the interest in the teenager, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said: “It’s a difficult thing that any academy faces. I believe he’s been with us a while. I played him because I’d heard some very good things about him.
“This is the problem we all face. They get to a certain age and there’s this stupid loophole where teams can come in and nick them off us.
“It’s a crazy rule, and it shouldn’t be allowed. I’ve been at clubs where players have been there since they were eight-years-old, and they get to 16 and the big boys come calling so you lose them.
“It’s frustrating for everyone concerned because there’s nothing like a young player coming through, as we’ve seen with Terry (Bondo) in the last few weeks.
“If a Premier League team comes calling, then we understand. It’s frustrating, but they are the rules.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if the kid had suitors from a higher level because he’s a very good footballer.
“If you’ve got a good young player, it doesn’t take long for the football world to know where they are - it’s a small pool we pick from.”