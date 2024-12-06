Blackpool handed boost ahead of Rotherham United test - with trio set to return

Hayden Coulson is set to be back in contention for Blackpool’s game against Rotherham United this weekend.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fullback has missed the Seasiders’ last three outings due to a quad problem, but has returned to training ahead of Saturday’s fixture at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool have had their fair share of injury problems in recent times, with head coach Steve Bruce relieved to be able to share some good news on that topic.

“Coulson is available,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s pleasing rather than reporting two are missing, which has been the trait over the last few weeks.

“We’ll have a look to see what his load has been and what he’s done, and then we’ll assess it all.

“We’re a little bit stronger this weekend, and instead of having 12 out, we’ve probably got eight, so it’s getting a bit better.”

Bruce will also have Ollie Norburn and Olly Casey available again for the visit of Rotherham, after the pair missed Wednesday night’s 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town due to suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the absence of the latter of the two, Matthew Pennington and Zac Ashworth occupied the Seasiders’ centre back roles at the Croud Meadow.

“It’s given me a nice problem which is good to have ,” the Blackpool boss added.

“Big Olly has arguably been one of our better players since I walked through the door, so it gives me that problem.

“It’s what you want as a manager. Penno and Zac came in, and didn’t put a foot wrong.

“I’ve got a decision to make, but how good is it to have a decision to make like that.”