Blackpool staged a comeback to claim a 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town at the Croud Meadow.

The Fylde Coast outfit had found themselves behind inside the opening four minutes, after a free kick from Mal Benning past the halfway line bounced over the head of Harry Tyrer.

In the second half, an own goal from Aaron Pierre and a superb strike from Josh Onomah helped the Seasiders to back-to-back wins in League One for the first time since September.

In the latter stages of the fixture, Blackpool assistant coach Steve Agnew was sent off by the referee, after being adjudged of kicking the ball away.

Following the match, Seasiders boss Steve Bruce saw the funny side of the situation, stating: “He’ll be quaking in his boots in case there’s a fine.

“He tried to control the ball and it bounced off him 20 yards, which was a bit like some of our players today.

“He deserved it for his poor touch.”

Shrewsbury opened the scoring after only four minutes, courtesy of a bit of fortune and an error from Harry Tyrer. Benning’s free kick behind the halfway line caught the Everton loanee off guard, with the ball taking a high bounce over the keeper into the back of the net.

After taking the lead, the home side ramped up the pressure in the search of a second, forcing the Seasiders into a number of last-ditch blocks to make up for some weak defending.

Shortly after the break, Blackpool pulled themselves level. James Husband drilled a ball towards the direction of the goal, with Pierre turning it into the back of his own net.

Onomah soon had the Seasiders in front, beating Savin with a well-hit left-footed effort from the edge of the box for what proved to be the winner.