Blackpool have discovered their ticket allocation for their upcoming game away to Wrexham.

The Seasiders head to The Racecourse Ground for this year’s traditional Boxing Day match, and will be hoping for an improvement on recent years.

You have to go back to 2016 to find the Fylde Coast club’s last win on December 26 - which was a 1-0 victory away to Hartlepool United.

In the eight years since, they’ve lost four on occasions and drawn once, with the most-recent occasion being a 1-0 defeat against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

For this month’s match against Wrexham, Blackpool have been handed a total allocation of 1,284, which is around the typical figure handed out by the Welsh club in recent times.

Sales open on December 10 to season ticket holders who have attended a minimum of two away games throughout the current campaign so far.

Subject to availability, tickets will then become available to supporters who have attended one away fixture on December 12, followed by all season ticket holders on December 13 and a general sale on December 16.

Prior to the Boxing Day fixture, Steve Bruce’s side travel to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to face Reading this weekend, as they look to build on the back-to-back league wins they picked up before the postponement of Saturday’s meeting with Rotherham United.

Following that, the Seasiders then welcome Stevenage to Bloomfield Road in their final outing before Christmas.