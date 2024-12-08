A new date will need to be found for Blackpool’s League One meeting with Rotherham United.

The two teams were due to go head-to-head at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, but the fixture was called off due to the impact of Storm Darragh, with amber weather warnings for wind issued on the Fylde Coast.

A number of games across the UK were affected by the conditions, including the Merseyside Derby between Everton and Liverpool.

In a statement explaining their decision to postpone, the Seasiders wrote: “The club can confirm today's fixture against Rotherham United has been postponed.

“Despite the Club's best intentions to ensure today's game went ahead as planned, the blustery conditions overnight and predicted wind speeds throughout the day bring a significant safety concerns.

“Therefore in consultation and agreement with local agencies and Rotherham United, the decision has been made to postpone the fixture. A new date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course.

“Tickets purchased for today's fixture will be valid for the rearranged date but any supporter wishing to claim a refund can do so by contacting the ticket office before the revised date.”

Due to the hectic nature of the football schedule, there are limited windows for the fixture to be rearranged in the next few months.

Both teams are occupied in the EFL Trophy across the next couple of weeks, with Rotherham taking on Tranmere Rovers at the New York Stadium this week, and Blackpool welcoming Aston Villa U21s to Bloomfield Road on December 17.

There would be a gap at the beginning of the New Year on the week commencing January 6, but this may not be an attractive prospect on the back of a busy Christmas period.

The following week (W/C January 13) would be when the EFL Trophy round of 16 would take place if both teams progressed, but there would be a free midweek slot seven days after that (W/C January 20).

With a round of League One fixtures scheduled for January 28, the next slot would come in February.

Once again, any EFL Trophy involvement would have an impact, ruling out both the week commencing 3 and 17 of February for the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

Meanwhile, Blackpool also have a Thursday night league game away to Burton Albion on February 6 which could impact this as well.

Alongside finding a new date for their trip to Bloomfield Road, Rotherham also need to rearrange their upcoming meeting with Wycombe Wanderers due to the Chairboys involvement in the third round of the FA Cup next month.