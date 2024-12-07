Blackpool’s game with Rotherham United has postponed due to the impact of Storm Darragh.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two teams were set to meet at Bloomfield Road this afternoon, but the fixture will now take place at a later date.

There are amber weather warnings for wind across the Fylde Coast throughout Saturday, which has prompted the decision to call the match off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the Seasiders wrote: “The club can confirm today's fixture against Rotherham United has been postponed.

“Despite the Club's best intentions to ensure today's game went ahead as planned, the blustery conditions overnight and predicted wind speeds throughout the day bring a significant safety concerns.

“Therefore in consultation and agreement with local agencies and Rotherham United, the decision has been made to postpone the fixture. A new date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course.

“Tickets purchased for today's fixture will be valid for the rearranged date but any supporter wishing to claim a refund can do so by contacting the ticket office before the revised date.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool V Rotherham is the third League One fixture to be postponed due to the current storm hitting the UK.

Bristol Rovers V Bolton Wanderers and Crawley Town V Stevenage are the other games in the third tier that have been called off so far.

Meanwhile, the lunch time games of Lincoln City V Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic V Leyton Orient are both due to go ahead as planned.

Elsewhere in the EFL, Cardiff V Watford, Plymouth Argyle V Oxford United, and Newport County V Carlisle United have all fallen victim to the weather.

The final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park is also among the list of postponed game, with Everton and Liverpool announcing the decision early on Saturday morning.